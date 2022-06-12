Insider Selling: Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC) Director Sells 12,991 Shares of Stock

Quest Resource Holding Co. (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) Director Ronald L. Jr. Miller sold 12,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total value of $61,057.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 975 shares in the company, valued at $4,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Quest Resource stock opened at $4.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.20 million, a PE ratio of -47.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.38. Quest Resource Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $4.18 and a twelve month high of $8.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.18). Quest Resource had a negative net margin of 0.85% and a positive return on equity of 5.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quest Resource Holding Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRHC. Wynnefield Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Wynnefield Capital Inc. now owns 2,301,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,974,000 after purchasing an additional 355,200 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Resource in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,611,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,225,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 133,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 64,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC lifted its stake in Quest Resource by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 273,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 55,036 shares in the last quarter. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on QRHC shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Quest Resource in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, March 18th.

Quest Resource Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.