Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Hits New 52-Week Low at $164.19

Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $164.19 and last traded at $164.35, with a volume of 707564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.61.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WHR. Cfra downgraded Whirlpool to a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $280.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Whirlpool in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Whirlpool from $221.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.33.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.54.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.41. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 26.03%.

Whirlpool announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,483,000 after purchasing an additional 94,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,736,000 after purchasing an additional 55,658 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,449,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 0.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,342 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

About Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR)

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.