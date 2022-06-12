Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Legal & General Group Plc (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 345.60 ($4.33).

LGEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 343 ($4.30) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.07) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.01) to GBX 330 ($4.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.14) target price on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.09) to GBX 400 ($5.01) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

LON LGEN opened at GBX 242.50 ($3.04) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £14.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 257.15 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 274.14. Legal & General Group has a one year low of GBX 225.49 ($2.83) and a one year high of GBX 309.90 ($3.88).

In other news, insider John Kingman acquired 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.25) per share, with a total value of £1,665.37 ($2,086.93). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 274 ($3.43) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,917.72). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,873 shares of company stock worth $759,044.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

