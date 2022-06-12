The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

MCS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The stock has a market cap of $469.72 million, a PE ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.96) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 213,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

