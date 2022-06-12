The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

MCS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Marcus in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Get Marcus alerts:

MCS stock opened at $14.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Marcus has a 1 year low of $13.41 and a 1 year high of $22.52. The firm has a market cap of $469.72 million, a P/E ratio of -14.86 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.88.

Marcus ( NYSE:MCS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.12). Marcus had a negative return on equity of 7.70% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $132.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.96) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marcus will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 212.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,767,000 after buying an additional 410,078 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 612,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,933,000 after buying an additional 213,260 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after buying an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Invenire Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marcus in the fourth quarter worth $3,074,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Marcus by 345.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 194,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,398,000 after buying an additional 150,955 shares during the period. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Marcus (Get Rating)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.