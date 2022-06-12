Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,760 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $3,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,802,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,290,000 after purchasing an additional 150,097 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,335,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,870,000 after acquiring an additional 239,372 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,290,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $119,310,000 after acquiring an additional 503,198 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,914,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $99,735,000 after acquiring an additional 30,119 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,751,128 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,234,000 after acquiring an additional 118,254 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

ALK stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.44. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.39 and a 52-week high of $65.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Alaska Air Group ( NYSE:ALK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($3.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ALK shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.67.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.97, for a total transaction of $93,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,966 shares in the company, valued at $468,103.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.