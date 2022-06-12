Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $3.81 Million Holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) by 1,450.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,899 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,035 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of Vir Biotechnology worth $3,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Darwin Global Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vir Biotechnology by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Darwin Global Management Ltd. now owns 145,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,530 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $983,000. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Vir Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $630,000. 79.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 17,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $462,923.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,488,579 shares in the company, valued at $38,464,881.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Ann M. Hanly sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $68,932.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,685 shares of company stock worth $1,246,299. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

VIR opened at $23.12 on Friday. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $58.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of -0.58.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.64. Vir Biotechnology had a net margin of 52.29% and a return on equity of 96.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59900.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VIR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Vir Biotechnology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $250.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

