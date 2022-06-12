Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Membership Collective Group Inc. (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Membership Collective Group from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Membership Collective Group from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Membership Collective Group from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $7.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $463.43 million and a P/E ratio of -4.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59. Membership Collective Group has a twelve month low of $5.96 and a twelve month high of $14.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.13.

Membership Collective Group ( NYSE:MCG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $192.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.76 million. Membership Collective Group had a negative return on equity of 1,577.30% and a negative net margin of 34.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Membership Collective Group will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Membership Collective Group by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 68,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 19,113 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Membership Collective Group by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 8,516,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Membership Collective Group by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 127,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansdowne Partners UK LLP boosted its stake in Membership Collective Group by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 3,049,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,679,000 after purchasing an additional 510,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Membership Collective Group Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects members worldwide. The company's members use the MCG platform to work and socialize, connect, create, and have fun. As of January 2, 2022, it served approximately 155,800 members through a portfolio of 33 Soho Houses, 9 Soho Works clubs, The Ned in London, Soho Home, and Scorpios Beach Club in Mykonos, as well as digital channels.

