Analysts Set F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV) Target Price at $17.33

Shares of F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FXLV. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on F45 Training from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded F45 Training from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 52,653 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $517,578.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,618,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,913,285.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Luke Armstrong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.35, for a total transaction of $1,335,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in F45 Training during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of F45 Training in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:FXLV opened at $5.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.80. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $495.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $50.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F45 Training will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. The company offers consumers functional 45-minute workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. It provides workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 1,749 total studios.

