DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DTM shares. Credit Suisse Group cut DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 4th.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth $566,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream during the third quarter worth about $1,562,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DT Midstream by 329.5% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 41,351 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 317.6% in the 4th quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,980,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in DT Midstream by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,242,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 202,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTM opened at $56.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. DT Midstream has a 1-year low of $38.21 and a 1-year high of $59.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.51.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). DT Midstream had a net margin of 36.13% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DT Midstream will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

DT Midstream Company Profile (Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.