Brokerages Set ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT) Price Target at $41.60

ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADCT. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

ADCT stock opened at $6.67 on Friday. ADC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day moving average is $14.77.

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.54. ADC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 102.72% and a negative net margin of 242.69%. The business had revenue of $46.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that ADC Therapeutics will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ADC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in ADC Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 305,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 1,270.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $87,000. 49.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADC Therapeutics Company Profile

ADC Therapeutics SA, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for patients suffering from hematological malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product ZYNLONTA that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and follicular lymphoma; Phase III clinical trial in combination with rituximab to treat relapsed or refractory DLBCL in second-line transplant-ineligible patients; and Phase I clinical trial for treatment of relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL).

