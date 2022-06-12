Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total transaction of $225,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $49,747.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,064.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,960 shares of company stock worth $1,335,777 in the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the first quarter worth $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $45.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. Hormel Foods has a fifty-two week low of $40.48 and a fifty-two week high of $55.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.07.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hormel Foods will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

