Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BYLOF shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($21.93) to GBX 1,650 ($20.68) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.29) to GBX 1,500 ($18.80) in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Big Yellow Group alerts:

BYLOF opened at $16.13 on Friday. Big Yellow Group has a one year low of $14.60 and a one year high of $23.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big Yellow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Yellow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.