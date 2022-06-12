CMC Metals (CVE:CMB) Trading Up 17.9%

CMC Metals Ltd. (CVE:CMB – Get Rating)’s share price was up 17.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 649,571 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 209,251 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 342.27, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.32 million and a P/E ratio of -4.71.
CMC Metals Company Profile (CVE:CMB)
