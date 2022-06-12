Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.56

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc. (TSE:BYL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.58, with a volume of 7200 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.58.
Separately, Raymond James set a C$1.35 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.
The company has a market capitalization of C$46.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 523.70, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.69 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.80.
About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)
Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF) products, satellite communications products, and supporting services. It offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antennas for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), small cell system antennas, and base station antennas (BSA) for original equipment manufacturer, DAS, BSA, and small cell markets.
Recommended Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Baylin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baylin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.