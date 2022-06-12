JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Sets New 52-Week Low at $16.75

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.75 and last traded at $16.87, with a volume of 22771 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.19.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JELD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on JELD-WEN from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their target price on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on JELD-WEN to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JELD-WEN currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 2.17.

JELD-WEN ( NYSE:JELD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 18.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Castillo sold 20,000 shares of JELD-WEN stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $403,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,087 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,976.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.10 per share, with a total value of $1,807,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,630,024 shares of company stock valued at $35,335,699 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,053,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,362,000 after acquiring an additional 90,519 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $544,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in JELD-WEN by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,788,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in JELD-WEN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

