Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $19.69

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.69 and last traded at $19.80, with a volume of 7017 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.08.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Hovde Group decreased their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Sixth Street Specialty Lending alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.84.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $67.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.21 million. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 70.06%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s payout ratio is currently 65.08%.

In other Sixth Street Specialty Lending news, VP Jennifer Gordon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.91 per share, for a total transaction of $49,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,775. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 816.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,089,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,880,000 after buying an additional 1,861,722 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 12.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,034,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,147,000 after purchasing an additional 225,662 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 0.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,376,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,051,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 20.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,234,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 212,401 shares during the period. Finally, Progeny 3 Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 30.2% during the first quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 1,106,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,768,000 after purchasing an additional 256,418 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

About Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sixth Street Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.