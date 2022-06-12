ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC) Shares Up 15%

Shares of ATAC Resources Ltd. (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) shot up 15% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 235,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 109,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$22.03 million and a P/E ratio of -6.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.12.

ATAC Resources (CVE:ATC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ATAC Resources Ltd. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ATAC Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship property is the Rackla project covering an area of approximately 1,700 square kilometers located in the Mayo Mining District of Yukon Territory.

