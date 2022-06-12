Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Shares Down 9.7%

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 60,994 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,903,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sangamo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $551.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.83.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.02. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.17% and a negative net margin of 156.53%. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, Director John Markels bought 6,784 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $25,032.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,865.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sangamo Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $523,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors own 52.40% of the company’s stock.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

