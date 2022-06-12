Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Trading Up 4.2%

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA)’s stock price was up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.73 and last traded at $14.67. Approximately 5,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 306,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.08.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Seabridge Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,476.52 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day moving average of $16.98. The company has a current ratio of 21.73, a quick ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Seabridge Gold ( NYSE:SA Get Rating ) (TSE:SEA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that Seabridge Gold Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.13% of the company’s stock.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

