SES AI (NYSE:SES) Stock Price Down 9.6%

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) fell 9.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.31 and last traded at $4.34. 27,320 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 934,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.94.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $886,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of SES AI by 596.2% during the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 90,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $354,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $150,000. 27.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

