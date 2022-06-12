Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $11.58

Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.87, with a volume of 39864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.56.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.60.

Get Revance Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.52. The firm has a market cap of $913.97 million, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 1.07.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 273.73% and a negative net margin of 305.27%. The business had revenue of $25.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.55 million. Equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Revance Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revance Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.