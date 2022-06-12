Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) shares rose 4.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $20.96. Approximately 1,418,995 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 20,948,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.09.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Barrick Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James set a $31.00 price objective on Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.01.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the first quarter valued at $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the first quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 99.3% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,160 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

