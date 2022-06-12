EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $8.70

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 8.70 and last traded at 8.76, with a volume of 1379 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 9.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of EverCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 19.36.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 11.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is 12.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

EverCommerce ( NASDAQ:EVCM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of 0.07 by -0.08. EverCommerce had a negative net margin of 14.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. The company had revenue of 135.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 130.38 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that EverCommerce Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PSG Equity L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $571,349,000. Standard Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 5,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,506 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 603.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,914,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 55.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,485,000 after purchasing an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EverCommerce by 11.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,349,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 140,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

EverCommerce Company Profile

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in providing integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software, including route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions that comprise e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

