trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 74,649 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 462,247 shares.The stock last traded at $1.83 and had previously closed at $1.78.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of trivago from $2.60 to $2.40 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Mizuho cut their price objective on trivago from $3.60 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on trivago from $2.65 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded trivago from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded trivago from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.71.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $638.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.35 and a beta of 1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 11,846.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 11,846 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of trivago by 313.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 148,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 112,816 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $2,418,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth $425,000. 9.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

