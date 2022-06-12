Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $10.11

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$10.11 and last traded at C$10.17, with a volume of 458852 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.64.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$27.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Allen Spurr sold 4,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.42, for a total transaction of C$137,703.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$744,840.19.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

