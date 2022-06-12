MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Shares Up 4.1%

MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $14.71 and last traded at $14.57. 57,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 497,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.99.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MAG. TD Securities lowered their target price on MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on MAG Silver from C$30.00 to C$28.25 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James boosted their price target on MAG Silver from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MAG Silver from $22.00 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.18.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.90 and a beta of 1.10.

MAG Silver ( NYSEAMERICAN:MAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MAG. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of MAG Silver by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,358,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,098 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,405,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,813,000 after buying an additional 600,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,751,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,826,000 after buying an additional 566,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MAG Silver by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 634,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,277,000 after buying an additional 497,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

