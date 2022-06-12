InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $58.01

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $58.01 and last traded at $58.39, with a volume of 4710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.92.

IHG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 5,200 ($65.16) to GBX 5,400 ($67.67) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($72.68) price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($69.86) to GBX 5,675 ($71.12) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5,668.75.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.35.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.859 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 3,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in InterContinental Hotels Group by 5.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. 14.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.