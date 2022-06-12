Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading Up 3.8%

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.86 and last traded at $6.82. Approximately 94,339 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,628,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Sandstorm Gold to a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.75 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sandstorm Gold from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sandstorm Gold in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.61.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.33 and a 200 day moving average of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.69 and a beta of 1.02.

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $35.37 million for the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 26.67%. Research analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 19th were given a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 9.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,619,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,610,000 after purchasing an additional 405,584 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sandstorm Gold in the third quarter valued at $1,137,000. Aire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $301,000. Institutional investors own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

