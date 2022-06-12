VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) Trading 3.8% Higher

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.17 and last traded at $39.94. 529,327 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 7,790,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.72 and a 200 day moving average of $42.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GDXJ. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 66.0% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,029,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $235,717,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,246 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,456,000. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Marlin Sams Capital Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,544,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 121.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,102,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,234,000 after acquiring an additional 603,986 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 61.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,430,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,031,000 after acquiring an additional 545,705 shares during the period.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

