UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Shares Up 4.1%

UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $79.16 and last traded at $79.16. 315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 20,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.05.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UFPT. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

The company has a market capitalization of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.11.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at $57,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:UFPT)

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

