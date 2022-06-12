Brokerages Set Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) Price Target at $13.80

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.25.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SHLX shares. Jonestrading lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shell Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,481,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,067,000 after purchasing an additional 864,034 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 24.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,603,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,074 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $791,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $14.50 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.27.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 99.82%. The company had revenue of $135.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.77%.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.