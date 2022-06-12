CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $321.00.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CACI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $304.00 to $336.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Get CACI International alerts:

In other news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 3,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $803,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,761 shares in the company, valued at $8,777,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth approximately $721,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of CACI International by 119.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 502 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CACI opened at $274.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $280.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $275.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. CACI International has a twelve month low of $238.29 and a twelve month high of $313.52.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that CACI International will post 17.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CACI International (Get Rating)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.