Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE) Receives $25.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GLUE shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLUE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 32.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,128,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,861,000 after acquiring an additional 774,628 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 177.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,002,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,156 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 530,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,824,000 after purchasing an additional 233,686 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 85.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after purchasing an additional 169,992 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 219,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after purchasing an additional 111,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

GLUE stock opened at $7.35 on Friday. Monte Rosa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $6.91 and a 1 year high of $45.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.59.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.43). Equities analysts forecast that Monte Rosa Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

