Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target at $18.15

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Singular Genomics Systems by 1,059.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,986,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,918 shares in the last quarter. Revelation Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $60,343,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Singular Genomics Systems by 4,016.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,565,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,810,000 after acquiring an additional 4,454,819 shares during the period. ARCH Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Singular Genomics Systems during the fourth quarter worth $43,916,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Singular Genomics Systems by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,333,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,539,000 after acquiring an additional 260,000 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.

