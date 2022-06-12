Brokerages Set Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) Price Target at $18.15

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.75.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Singular Genomics Systems from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.
In other news, Director Michael J. Pellini acquired 26,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.30 per share, with a total value of $88,552.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 99,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,653.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
NASDAQ OMIC opened at $3.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.08. Singular Genomics Systems has a twelve month low of $2.85 and a twelve month high of $28.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.80 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 35.18 and a current ratio of 35.87.
Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Singular Genomics Systems will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Singular Genomics Systems (Get Rating)
Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. The company manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits.
