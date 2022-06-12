Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.
In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.
Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.
Merit Medical Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.
