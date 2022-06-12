Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $74.40.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $83.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 6,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.92, for a total value of $394,925.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,698 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,060.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $57.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.02. Merit Medical Systems has a 52 week low of $51.66 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $275.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $263.46 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

