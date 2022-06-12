Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $1.16 Million Stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 4,610,000.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,100 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.07% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILPT opened at $14.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day moving average of $20.91. The company has a market cap of $944.38 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.23. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $13.65 and a one year high of $28.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 91.67%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

