Brokerages Set NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Price Target at $22.17

Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.40.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

In other NextGen Healthcare news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $680,482.18. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,117,311.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $63,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,800.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,426 shares of company stock worth $1,684,005 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,029,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,199,000 after buying an additional 780,320 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $12,601,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,930,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,668,000 after acquiring an additional 486,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5,107.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 408,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,546,000 after purchasing an additional 400,852 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN opened at $17.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 573.86 and a beta of 1.18. NextGen Healthcare has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $21.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $151.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services for ambulatory healthcare services in the United States. The company offers patient engagement solutions, comprising of NextGen PxP Portal, NextGen Patient Self Scheduling, NextGen Pay, and NextGen Virtual Visits; clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise HER, NextGen Mobile, NextGen Office, NextGen Behavioral Health Suite, NextGen Orthopedic Suite, and QSIDental Web and QSIDental PM; and financial management solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM and NextGen Clearinghouse Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.