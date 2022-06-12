Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Raises Stock Position in Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.08% of Avid Technology worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Avid Technology by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,355,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,716,000 after purchasing an additional 271,973 shares in the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 964,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,969 shares during the last quarter. Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in Avid Technology by 67.4% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 890,368 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,749,000 after purchasing an additional 358,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 719,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,418,000 after acquiring an additional 47,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Avid Technology alerts:

In other Avid Technology news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $158,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christian Asmar bought 250,000 shares of Avid Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.73 per share, for a total transaction of $6,182,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,131,793 shares in the company, valued at $176,369,240.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVID stock opened at $26.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.89. Avid Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $20.83 and a one year high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54 and a beta of 1.21.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 11.43% and a negative return on equity of 36.00%. The firm had revenue of $100.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Analysts forecast that Avid Technology, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on AVID. TheStreet lowered shares of Avid Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Avid Technology from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avid Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

About Avid Technology (Get Rating)

Avid Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.