Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,200 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 35,500 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Qualys were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Qualys by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its position in Qualys by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Qualys by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 8,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Qualys by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 1,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.04, for a total value of $131,171.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,059 shares in the company, valued at $1,580,211.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 6,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total value of $1,001,397.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 180,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,265,337.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,938 shares of company stock valued at $10,427,454. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QLYS stock opened at $124.94 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 0.76. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QLYS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

