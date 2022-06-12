Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 26,396 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 80.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 26,396 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $1,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WTS opened at $128.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.50. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $122.47 and a 52-week high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.27. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.24. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WTS shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watts Water Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.54, for a total value of $492,252.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,730.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

