Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) Receives $14.80 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair cut Precision BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

In related news, insider Derek Jantz sold 18,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total transaction of $38,828.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,055,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,353,658.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Alexander Kelly purchased 16,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.08 per share, for a total transaction of $51,365.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,457 shares of company stock worth $75,412. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 68,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Precision BioSciences by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,942 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Precision BioSciences by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Precision BioSciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTIL opened at $1.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.61. The company has a market cap of $83.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 1.83. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $14.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.40.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 44.19% and a negative net margin of 39.10%. The business had revenue of $6.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 million. On average, analysts predict that Precision BioSciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a clinical stage gene editing company, develops vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure genetic disorders. The company also provides Ex vivo Allogeneic CAR T Immunotherapy, a form of immunotherapy in which a specific type of immune cell, called a T cell, is genetically engineered to recognize and kill cancer cells; PBCAR0191, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients with R/R NHL or R/R B-cell precursor acute lymphoblastic leukemia, or B-ALL; PBCAR19B, an anti-CD19 CAR T candidate built on the stealth cell platform utilizing a single-step gene edit to minimize the risk of chromosome abnormalities; and PBCAR269A, an investigational allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy targeting BCMA for the treatment of R/R multiple myeloma.

