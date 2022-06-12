Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Position Lessened by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 38.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,231,875 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $187,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279,596 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 830,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,709,000 after acquiring an additional 630,616 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 226.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 670,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,888,000 after acquiring an additional 465,194 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 178.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 688,127 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,408,000 after acquiring an additional 440,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,810,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $78,021,000 after acquiring an additional 400,705 shares in the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.47. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $53.31.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.64. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 51.61% and a negative net margin of 9.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.22) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is -0.99%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.64.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, struts/pylons, nacelles, and related engine structural components; and wings and wing components, including flight control surfaces, as well as other structural parts.

