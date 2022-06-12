Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Buys 10,000 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch bought 10,000 shares of Chalice Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,800.00 ($36,546.76).
The company has a current ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.
Chalice Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for Chalice Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chalice Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.