Alexander (Alex) Dorsch Buys 10,000 Shares of Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN) Stock

Chalice Mining Limited (ASX:CHN – Get Rating) insider Alexander (Alex) Dorsch bought 10,000 shares of Chalice Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$5.08 ($3.65) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,800.00 ($36,546.76).

The company has a current ratio of 13.78, a quick ratio of 13.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Chalice Mining Company Profile

Chalice Mining Limited operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, copper, cobalt, palladium, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties include the Julimar Nickel-Copper-Platinum group element project that covers an area of approximately 2,000 square kilometers located in Avon Region, Western Australia; and the Pyramid Hill gold project, which covers an area of approximately 5,700 square kilometers located in Bendigo Region, Victoria.

