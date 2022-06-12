Snehal Patel Buys 4,500 Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Stock

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) CEO Snehal Patel bought 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $49,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,243,453 shares in the company, valued at $13,553,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Snehal Patel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.55 per share, with a total value of $51,300.00.

On Thursday, June 2nd, Snehal Patel acquired 6,774 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $49,992.12.

On Thursday, April 21st, Snehal Patel bought 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.09 per share, with a total value of $96,540.00.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Snehal Patel purchased 6,000 shares of Greenwich LifeSciences stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $100,440.00.

Shares of GLSI stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.08. Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $48.96.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

