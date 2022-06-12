Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) VP Sells $48,688.00 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) VP Kristi Spencer Altshuler sold 3,043 shares of Donegal Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $48,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $65,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ DGICA opened at $16.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.09 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Get Donegal Group alerts:

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $207.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.20 million. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Donegal Group by 58.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,028 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 99.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Donegal Group by 636.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,221 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Donegal Group in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th.

Donegal Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.