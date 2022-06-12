FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY) Director Howard Dvorkin Purchases 40,228 Shares

FlexShopper, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPAY – Get Rating) Director Howard Dvorkin bought 40,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.11 per share, with a total value of $44,653.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,817,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,237,709.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Howard Dvorkin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Howard Dvorkin acquired 33,064 shares of FlexShopper stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $39,676.80.

Shares of FPAY stock opened at $1.13 on Friday. FlexShopper, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.70.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in FlexShopper by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in FlexShopper by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,296 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in FlexShopper by 24.4% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 86,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in FlexShopper during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShopper in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. 15.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of FlexShopper from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on FlexShopper to $2.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

FlexShopper, Inc, a financial technology company, operates an e-commerce marketplace to shop electronics, home furnishings, and other durable goods on a lease-to-own (LTO) basis. It offers durable products, including consumer electronics; home appliances; computers, including tablets and wearables; smartphones; tires; and jewelry and furniture, such as accessories.

