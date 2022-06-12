John R. Moore Sells 7,125 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $43,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NASDAQ EWTX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $28.34.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,458,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,565,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC lifted its position in Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the third quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Edgewise Therapeutics by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,211,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,748,000 after buying an additional 11,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $6,427,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.

