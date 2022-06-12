John R. Moore Sells 7,125 Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) General Counsel John R. Moore sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $43,106.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
NASDAQ EWTX opened at $5.96 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.85. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.41 and a one year high of $28.34.
Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EWTX shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
Edgewise Therapeutics
Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. The Company's lead product candidate, EDG-5506, is an orally administered small molecule designed to address the root cause of dystrophinopathies including Duchenne muscular dystrophy and Becker muscular dystrophy which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial.
