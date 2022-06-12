Insider Buying: BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Insider Acquires $43,022.08 in Stock

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Rating) insider Christian Vasquez purchased 14,152 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $43,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,578.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christian Vasquez also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioAtla alerts:

On Thursday, June 9th, Christian Vasquez acquired 10,000 shares of BioAtla stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $29,700.00.

NASDAQ:BCAB opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.02. BioAtla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.01 and a 52 week high of $51.83.

BioAtla ( NASDAQ:BCAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts predict that BioAtla, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in BioAtla during the second quarter worth approximately $591,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in BioAtla by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,270,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,410,000 after buying an additional 178,914 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in BioAtla by 308.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 46,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 35,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in BioAtla by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

BCAB has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research note on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered BioAtla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th.

About BioAtla (Get Rating)

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAtla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAtla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.