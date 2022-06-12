Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Director Sells $40,220.00 in Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) Director L Melvin Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $40,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $808,321.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE PARR opened at $19.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.73. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.66 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.21). Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.55) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 53.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in Par Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Par Pacific by 142.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,586 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Par Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

PARR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Par Pacific to $21.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Par Pacific from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Par Pacific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

